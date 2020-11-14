Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $955.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 427,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 78,939 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

