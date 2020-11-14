Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

