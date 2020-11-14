Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Franchise Group stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 149,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743,127.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,943.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the period.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.