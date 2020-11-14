Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 946.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

