$0.13 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

NYSE CLPR opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

