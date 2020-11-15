103,822 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.