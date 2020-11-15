10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $166.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.77.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $3,156,057.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $10,849,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,430 shares of company stock worth $13,907,390 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

