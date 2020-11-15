$11.67 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce sales of $11.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.33 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $64.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.48 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDYA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.30. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.