$143.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post sales of $143.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $180.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $604.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $606.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $630.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

HSII stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

