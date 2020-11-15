$158.60 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report sales of $158.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $163.61 million. TowneBank posted sales of $139.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $624.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.81 million to $630.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $591.89 million, with estimates ranging from $581.11 million to $602.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TowneBank by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

