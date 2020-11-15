213,500 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

