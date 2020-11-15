$26.27 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $26.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.64 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $20.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $95.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $95.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.38 million, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $113.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

INBK stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

