3,302 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 163.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $3,334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 69.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $178.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 67.62% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

