47,000 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,404,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $10,416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $10,413,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $9,812,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -224.94 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,508 shares of company stock worth $3,932,523. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

