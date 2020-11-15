4NEW Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $25,393.19 and $8,351.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

