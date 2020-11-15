50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. 50904 (GRC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 750,850 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About 50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC)

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., a royalty investment company, buys royalty interests in the revenue generated by small and medium sized businesses operating across a range of industry sectors in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 50904 (GRC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 50904 (GRC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit