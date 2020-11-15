655 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $917.08 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $857.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

