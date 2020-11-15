$933.20 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report sales of $933.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $927.90 million and the highest is $937.25 million. Genpact posted sales of $940.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Genpact by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 349,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

