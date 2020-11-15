$933.20 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report sales of $933.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $927.90 million and the highest is $937.25 million. Genpact posted sales of $940.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Genpact by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 349,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit