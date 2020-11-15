9,740 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $388.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.54 and a 200-day moving average of $352.17. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $437.35. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

