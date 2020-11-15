AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,028.39

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,028.39 and traded as high as $2,080.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $2,075.00, with a volume of 44,957 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million and a P/E ratio of 73.58.

About AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers driving robots and ADAS test products, including its guided soft target and LaunchPad that use synchro and ground traffic control software.

