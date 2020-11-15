ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,972,000 after purchasing an additional 716,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 480,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,521,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.