ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,203,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

