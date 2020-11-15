Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

