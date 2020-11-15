Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $75,342.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,342.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $123,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,130,559 shares of company stock valued at $153,867,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

