Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $123,038.48 and $471.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00173791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00970749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00220715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00375934 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

