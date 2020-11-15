adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €255.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €277.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €250.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

