adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas AG Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Nov 15th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €261.38 ($307.50).

adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €276.77 and its 200 day moving average is €250.31.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

