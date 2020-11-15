adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $181.56. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

