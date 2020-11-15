Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Benchmark

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.
