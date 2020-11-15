Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Benchmark

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.