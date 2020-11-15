Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

TSE:ARE traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.57. 158,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,368. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.