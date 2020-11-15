Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.