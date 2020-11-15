Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS AERO opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Aerogrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aerogrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

