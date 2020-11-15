Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS AERO opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Aerogrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Aerogrow International Company Profile
