Aflac Incorporated (AFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 1st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of AFL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

