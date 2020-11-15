Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $73,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,982. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

