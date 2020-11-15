Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €3.90 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.86. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.