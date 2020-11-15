Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.