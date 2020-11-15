Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

