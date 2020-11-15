Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.95 ($90.53).

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €85.56 ($100.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.22. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.