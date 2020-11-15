Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.95 ($90.53).

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €85.56 ($100.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.22. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit