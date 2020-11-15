Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

