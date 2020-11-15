Albin Kurti Buys 6,000 Shares of Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) (ASX:PFP) Stock

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) (ASX:PFP) insider Albin Kurti purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,238.00 ($12,312.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07.

Get Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) alerts:

About Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arrangement and conducting a funeral; and cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 properties comprising 72 owned and 58 leased, which included 31 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.