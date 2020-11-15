Albin Kurti Buys 6,000 Shares of Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) (ASX:PFP) Stock

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX) (ASX:PFP) insider Albin Kurti purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,238.00 ($12,312.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07.

About Propel Funeral Partners Limited (PFP.AX)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arrangement and conducting a funeral; and cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 properties comprising 72 owned and 58 leased, which included 31 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

