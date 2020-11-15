Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

