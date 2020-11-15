Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATI. Barclays increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.