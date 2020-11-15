Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €207.38 ($243.98).

FRA:ALV opened at €190.94 ($224.64) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €173.55.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

