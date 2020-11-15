Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altimmune by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

