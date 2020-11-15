Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

