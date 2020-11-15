Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.92. Ambev has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

