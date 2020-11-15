AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $69.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,698,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.