Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $130.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $122.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $428.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $439.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $537.25 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $556.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -254.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,361.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,489 shares of company stock worth $5,163,906. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

