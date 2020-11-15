Analysts Expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $2.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. AON posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in AON by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

