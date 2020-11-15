Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth $61,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit