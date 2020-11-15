Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth $61,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

